The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Jun. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jun. 15, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Walton County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (120 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,130 (17,873 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (214 total deaths)

— 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (36,797 fully vaccinated)

#49. Putnam County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (129 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,280 (18,094 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (427 total deaths)

— 64.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (31,568 fully vaccinated)

#48. Highlands County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (192 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,685 (25,158 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 653 (694 total deaths)

— 87.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (56,203 fully vaccinated)

#47. Collier County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (702 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,440 (90,221 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (1,011 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (272,745 fully vaccinated)

#46. Gilchrist County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (34 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,083 (4,661 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (94 total deaths)

— 45.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (6,861 fully vaccinated)

#45. Bay County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (324 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,408 (47,883 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (832 total deaths)

— 36.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (93,843 fully vaccinated)

#44. Jackson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (86 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,783 (15,216 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (282 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (20,288 fully vaccinated)

#43. Jefferson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (27 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,562 (4,069 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (61 total deaths)

— 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (8,549 fully vaccinated)

#42. Levy County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (85 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,413 (10,547 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (170 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (19,748 fully vaccinated)

#41. Marion County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 215 (787 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,781 (86,938 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 583 (2,132 total deaths)

— 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (209,674 fully vaccinated)

#40. Santa Rosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (399 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,223 (50,175 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (622 total deaths)

— 3.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (100,846 fully vaccinated)

#39. Sumter County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (291 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,935 (23,750 total cases)

— 38.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (587 total deaths)

— 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (107,213 fully vaccinated)

#38. Gulf County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (30 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,341 (4,411 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (79 total deaths)

— 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (7,160 fully vaccinated)

#37. Flagler County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (256 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,777 (23,910 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (362 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (73,797 fully vaccinated)

#36. Wakulla County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (75 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,371 (10,247 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (128 total deaths)

— 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (15,257 fully vaccinated)

#35. Holmes County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (44 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,251 (5,542 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (88 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (5,826 fully vaccinated)

#34. Escambia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (725 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,358 (83,902 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (1,322 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (179,845 fully vaccinated)

#33. Okaloosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (494 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,351 (53,424 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (693 total deaths)

— 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (136,415 fully vaccinated)

#32. Lafayette County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (20 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,436 (2,816 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 724 (61 total deaths)

— 108.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (3,340 fully vaccinated)

#31. Citrus County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (359 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,033 (31,477 total cases)

— 27.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 658 (984 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (85,033 fully vaccinated)

#30. Martin County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (391 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,385 (32,820 total cases)

— 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (627 total deaths)

— 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (103,370 fully vaccinated)

#29. Madison County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (46 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,450 (6,001 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (97 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (8,591 fully vaccinated)

#28. Charlotte County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (472 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,512 (38,750 total cases)

— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (824 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (124,784 fully vaccinated)

#27. Monroe County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (190 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,466 (19,645 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (119 total deaths)

— 54.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (58,746 fully vaccinated)

#26. Clay County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (565 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,448 (55,795 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (861 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (119,858 fully vaccinated)

#25. Indian River County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (415 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,959 (35,118 total cases)

— 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (665 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (108,602 fully vaccinated)

#24. Lee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (2,017 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,359 (203,114 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (2,185 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (482,642 fully vaccinated)

#23. Hernando County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (509 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,907 (44,421 total cases)

— 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 571 (1,108 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (107,350 fully vaccinated)

#22. St. Johns County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 279 (738 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,036 (66,262 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (572 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (187,677 fully vaccinated)

#21. St. Lucie County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (933 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,976 (78,714 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (1,239 total deaths)

— 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (193,918 fully vaccinated)

#20. Lake County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (1,073 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,803 (91,056 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (1,518 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (244,059 fully vaccinated)

#19. Pasco County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (1,622 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,610 (130,789 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (1,932 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (329,502 fully vaccinated)

#18. Duval County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (2,816 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,865 (266,875 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (3,443 total deaths)

— 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (590,184 fully vaccinated)

#17. Manatee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (1,202 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,480 (102,750 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (1,455 total deaths)

— 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (251,460 fully vaccinated)

#16. Gadsden County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (140 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,442 (13,900 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (207 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (26,690 fully vaccinated)

#15. Seminole County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 316 (1,489 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,601 (111,356 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (1,109 total deaths)

— 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (295,205 fully vaccinated)

#14. Nassau County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (284 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,302 (23,310 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (297 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (51,663 fully vaccinated)

#13. Pinellas County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (3,162 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,318 (227,345 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (3,397 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (635,511 fully vaccinated)

#12. Volusia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (1,833 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,612 (125,107 total cases)

— 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (2,013 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (332,950 fully vaccinated)

#11. Hillsborough County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (4,883 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,168 (399,903 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (3,835 total deaths)

— 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (933,680 fully vaccinated)

#10. Palm Beach County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (4,981 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,756 (400,482 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (5,114 total deaths)

— 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (1,001,570 fully vaccinated)

#9. Sarasota County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 334 (1,447 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,852 (99,119 total cases)

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (1,650 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (306,183 fully vaccinated)

#8. Polk County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (2,469 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,291 (212,297 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (3,018 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (419,265 fully vaccinated)

#7. Alachua County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (917 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,045 (72,764 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (673 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (179,843 fully vaccinated)

#6. Brevard County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (2,174 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,055 (144,798 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (2,146 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (393,435 fully vaccinated)

#5. Osceola County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (1,385 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,462 (121,976 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (1,155 total deaths)

— 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (277,020 fully vaccinated)

#4. Orange County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (5,193 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,170 (406,468 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (2,857 total deaths)

— 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (975,256 fully vaccinated)

#3. Leon County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (1,099 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,816 (90,471 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (672 total deaths)

— 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (167,954 fully vaccinated)

#2. Broward County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (8,475 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,571 (655,567 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (5,903 total deaths)

— 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (1,405,782 fully vaccinated)

#1. Miami-Dade County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (15,718 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 47,610 (1,293,530 total cases)

— 64.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (11,017 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (2,331,906 fully vaccinated)