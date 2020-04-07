Counterfeit re-entry stickers found at Florida Keys coronavirus checkpoint

MIAMI (CNN/WFLA) – Florida authorities are changing how they stop visitors from entering the Florida Keys amid the coronavirus pandemic after counterfeit reentry stickers were discovered over the weekend.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials say the checkpoint was set up to keep visitors out of the Keys while the county is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, more than 200 reentry stickers were confiscated and motorists who had no additional documentation to prove they had a viable reason to be in the Keys were turned around.

Many motorists with the confiscated stickers stated they bought the stickers in Miami. None of those stopped with counterfeit stickers had a legitimate or legal reason to enter the Florida Keys.

As a result, the county has suspended residential reentry sticker distribution and residents will need further documented proof of residency to get through the checkpoint.

