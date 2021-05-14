Costco will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks in some stores

TAMPA (WFLA) – Costco announced on Friday that it will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers in some states.

The company announced an updated mask policy following Thursday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks both outdoor and indoors, with some exceptions.

Costco said that in locations with no state or local mask requirements, customers who are fully vaccinated can enter the store without a face mask or shield. The retailer said it will not ask for proof of vaccination.

At stores in areas that still have state or local mask mandates, Costco said it will continue to require customers to wear a mask, with the exception of children under the age of 2.

At all locations, face coverings will still be required in the Pharmacy, Optical, and Hearing Aid departments, per CDC guidance.

The news comes as Walmart and Trader Joes have each made similar policy changes.