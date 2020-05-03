(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Costco is limiting meat purchases per customer.
It will limit beef, pork and poultry products to three items per member.
Costco said it has made changes based on public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, using reusable shopping bags and putting restrictions on returns.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida teens charged with killing 16-year-old over weed
- Coronavirus Headlines: What to expect in Florida this week
- Police: Dade City man hit, killed by CSX train
- Costco to limit meat purchases
- Grandfather recovers from COVID-19, turned 82 on ventilator