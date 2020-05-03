Costco to limit meat purchases

Breaking News
(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Costco is limiting meat purchases per customer.

It will limit beef, pork and poultry products to three items per member.

Costco said it has made changes based on public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, using reusable shopping bags and putting restrictions on returns.

