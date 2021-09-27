Costco setting purchase limits on some items, including toilet paper

Hundreds of people line up to enter a Costco location in California in March 2020. Nearly 16 months later, Costco is announcing an end to one of its coronavirus-prompted policies that allowed seniors and disabled customers to shop during special operating hours. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TAMPA (NBC) Costco set new limits on purchases of certain household items including toilet paper as supply chain issues hurt the company.

The big-box retailer says the unspecified limit will affect bottled water, cleaning supplies as well as toilet paper as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread through the country.

To avoid the situation from last year when store shelves were bare across the United States the company is trying to keep store shelves stocked and avoid panic buying.

Costco explained that many issues contributed to the problem – from port delays and container shortages to labor cost increase and trucker shortages.