Costco plans to bring back free samples next month

(CNN) —Costco members have something to look forward to—the return of free samples!

The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in march due to coronavirus concerns.

That free food is extremely popular among some members.

On an earnings call Thursday, Costco’s CFO said the samples are coming back in mid-June, but wouldn’t say exactly how.

He did say it won’t be like the old way, where members were allowed to pluck the samples from a tray.

It’s also unclear how shoppers will be able to eat that free food.

Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.

