Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older

News
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A sign inside Costco greets shoppers with a social distancing message as the coronavirus pandemic continues in America on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Costco has joined other big box stores in creating special shopping hours for senior customers.

The bulk retailer said in a statement Saturday that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older ever Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours will begin March 24.

While the pharmacy will also be open during those hours, the food court will operate on the normal schedule. Costco Business Centers will also keep regular hours.

Costco joins other major retailers like Target, Dollar General and Walmart in creating shopping hours reserved for the most vulnerable. See a full list of stores that have closed or changed hours amid the coronavirus crisis.

Panicked buyers have flocked to Costco locations across the country since the outbreak spread to the United States, leading to long lines and altercations that have prompted calls to law enforcement.

See the Costco website for location information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

