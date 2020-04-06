Coronavirus: Woman pleas for help after dad dies on cruise ship

Live Now
(KGO/CNN/WFLA) – A 71-year-old California man was the third person to die after contracting coronavirus onboard the Coral Princess Cruise Ship, which docked in Miami after weeks at sea.

Now the man’s daughter is desperate to get her mother, who is now sick, off of the ship.

“Anything anyone can do. I’m asking for help here,” said Julie Maa, who spoke to KGO from her home in New York. “All I’m focused on is helping my mom, I have to save her.”

Maa said her mother, Toyling Maa is now showing symptoms of coronavirus.

“We’ve been told three ambulances showed up, took others off. My mom is still on the ship. I understand there are other priorities, but I just can’t lose another parent today.”

Maa said her father died at a Miami hospital Sunday after waiting four hours to be transferred off the ship.

“I don’t know who makes the decisions, everyone says it’s not my fault,” Maa said.

Maa has been begging anyone for help, even tweeting the mayor of Miami “can you please help here? I need to help my mom get to a hospital.”

“She has a breathing tube. They’re giving her medication to so fever doesn’t spike, she has underlying conditions which makes me worry more, it’s a replay of what happened to my dad,” Maa said.

The Maas, who are from south San Francisco, were on their dream cruise vacation, which started before the pandemic began.

Princess Cruises provided KGO with a statement, saying “it is our understanding that Mrs. Maa is high priority to be transferred to a local hospital.”

But her daughter fears time is running out.

“I just want my mom to be safe, and get the medical care she needs.”

