(CNN) – Another retailer is hiring more people during the coronavirus outbreak.
Walgreens says it is looking to hire more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary workers.
The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus and increased demand for supplies.
The pharmacy chain says the positions include customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.
Walgreens says it plans to fill part of its wanted workforce by hiring furloughed workers from hotel chains.
Current workers will also get bonuses.
It announced full-time employees will receive $300, while part-time hourly employees will receive $150.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus: Walgreens hiring 9,500 workers, current employees to get bonuses
- Ford is working with 3M and GE to make respirators and ventilators
- Man arrested for deliberately coughing near elderly citizen wearing face mask
- Stocks jump 5% as hopes build for coronavirus stimulus package
- Woman resorts to toilet paper bouquet for godmother in need