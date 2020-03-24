Coronavirus: Walgreens hiring 9,500 workers, current employees to get bonuses

(CNN) – Another retailer is hiring more people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Walgreens says it is looking to hire more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus and increased demand for supplies.

The pharmacy chain says the positions include customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

Walgreens says it plans to fill part of its wanted workforce by hiring furloughed workers from hotel chains.

Current workers will also get bonuses.

It announced full-time employees will receive $300, while part-time hourly employees will receive $150.

