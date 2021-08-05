Coronavirus vaccine numbers slowly starting to rise amid delta variant fears

TAMPA (WFLA) – At the Fred Karl County Center Building in downtown Tampa, staff waited for people to walk up and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointments are needed, just walk up, give them identification and choose between the Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine.

There wasn’t a line today, a drastic change from when vaccines sites opened earlier in the year as people waited for hours in their cars to drive through and get a shot. Vaccination sites were overwhelmed, many were frustrated because they couldn’t get an appointment for the shot.

Now, the flood of people wanting the shot has slowed to a trickle. Keyon Clark only showed up for the shot because his father told him he had to do it.

“He said wake up and get the vaccine today,” said Clark who says he has hesitated because he’s been concerned about vaccine side effects. “I was kind of scared.”

Jordan Moe showed up with her mother to get the vaccine. She says her family has been hesitant to get the vaccine, but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases convinced them it’s time to get the shot now.

“It’s everywhere and I thought, so I thought maybe I could get the vaccine so I won’t get as sick if I do get it because it’s really not worth it to be that sick,” said Moe.

Kevin Watler with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County says vaccine interest has started to pick up again.

“Right now we do see more interest of individuals coming to get their vaccine, which is extremely exciting because we want to get people vaccinated, not just vaccinated but fully vaccinated,” said Watler.

According to the CDC, at least 49.9% of the United States has been fully vaccinated.