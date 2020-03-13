1  of  2
Breaking News
15 new positive cases of coronavirus, 3 in Tampa Bay area Multiple Florida theme parks closed amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus update: 15 new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida, 3 in Tampa Bay area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department on Health has announced 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

The cases in the Tampa Bay area include:

  • A 50-year-old male New York resident currently in Sarasota County. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related
  • A 70-year-old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related
  • A 49-year-old Hillsborough County woman. The Department of Health says the case is travel-related

The other 12 cases include:

  • 2 in Palm Beach County: A 73-year-old man and 74-year-old man both are travel-related
  • 1 Alachua County: A 24-year-old woman. The Department of Health says the case is travel-related
  • 1 Volusia County: A 70-year-old man. This case is associated with a Nile River Cruise in Egypt
  • 1 Duval County: A 83-year-old man. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related
  • 1 Clay County: A 57-year-old man. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related
  • 5 Broward County: 4 of which are travel-related including a 25-year-old, a 28-year-old, a 36-year-old and a 20-year-old Texas resident in Broward County. The other case is a 68-year-old woman associated with Port Everglades
  • 1 Lee County: A 77-year-old man. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related

According to the Department of Health, all individuals are being cared for and isolated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Evan Emerson Poll 6pm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Emerson Poll 6pm"

Evan Coronavirus polling place issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus polling place issues"

Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus"

Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade"

Book or cancel trips?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book or cancel trips?"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration"

Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa"

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss