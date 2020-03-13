Coronavirus update: 15 new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida, 3 in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department on Health has announced 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

The cases in the Tampa Bay area include:

A 50-year-old male New York resident currently in Sarasota County. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related

A 70-year-old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related

A 49-year-old Hillsborough County woman. The Department of Health says the case is travel-related

The other 12 cases include:

2 in Palm Beach County: A 73-year-old man and 74-year-old man both are travel-related

1 Alachua County: A 24-year-old woman. The Department of Health says the case is travel-related

1 Volusia County: A 70-year-old man. This case is associated with a Nile River Cruise in Egypt

1 Duval County: A 83-year-old man. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related

1 Clay County: A 57-year-old man. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related

5 Broward County: 4 of which are travel-related including a 25-year-old, a 28-year-old, a 36-year-old and a 20-year-old Texas resident in Broward County. The other case is a 68-year-old woman associated with Port Everglades

1 Lee County: A 77-year-old man. It is currently unclear whether this case was travel-related

According to the Department of Health, all individuals are being cared for and isolated.