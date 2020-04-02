Breaking News
Coronavirus: U.S. death toll tops 5,000

Coronavirus

by: NBC News,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. topped 5,000 on Thursday, and there were more than 216,000 confirmed cases in the country. Globally, more than 47,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

Officials across the country have continued tightening restrictions to try and slow the spread of the virus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state after refusing to implement statewide social distancing guidelines, and the mayor of Los Angeles told everyone to start wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration backtracked Wednesday evening on new rules, saying Social Security recipients won’t have to file a tax return to receive a payment.

