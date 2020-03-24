Coronavirus: Travelers coming to Florida from New York, other high-risks areas must quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An executive order is now in place for Florida directing anyone coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days.



Governor Ron Desantis issued the executive order, which specifically names the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



On Sunday, New York passed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, in the number of fatal cases. Only China, Italy and Spain have reported more cases than the U.S.

Desantis hopes to avoid a statewide shelter-in-place order like New York issued this weekend, which he claims sent people flocking to the Sunshine State.



“That’s the only way we can be sure that virus is not going to be re-introduced in the State of Florida and then spread,” the governor said in a Monday evening news conference.



A Tampa International spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side all inbound passengers will be sequestered, screened, and have their temperatures checked.



The guidance given to the airport also only includes direct flights.



The governor’s executive order does not apply to airline employees or anyone traveling for military or virus-response reasons. Anyone who does not comply could face 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.



DeSantis added that staying with family and friends upon arriving in Florida does not count, as close contact with family and friends is frequently how the disease is spread.

