Coronavirus travel change fees waived for airlines, Airbnb

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – With Spring break approaching and coronavirus spreading throughout the world, domestic and international travel plans may come into question.

The U.S. State Department issued travel warnings for various countries in recent weeks, and vacation rental companies and airlines are adjusting policies to keep travelers safe from the virus.

Last week, Airbnb created a new cancellation policy in light of coronavirus’ rapid spread throughout the world.

According to Airbnb’s “extenuating circumstances policy,” travelers of hosts can cancel or change a reservation if the Airbnb is in an area impacted by travel warnings or restrictions.

Some airlines are waiving cancellation or change fees to accommodate passengers who may want to reschedule planned trips.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has extended its waiver of change and cancellation fees for new tickets purchased from Feb. 27 to March 31. The waiver applied to scheduled flights through Feb. 28, 2021.

American Airlines

American Airlines is offering travelers a free flight change if a Non-Refundable Fare ticket was bought between March 1 and March 31. Tickets must be purchased for travel between March 1, 2020 and January 30, 2021.

Delta

Delta Airlines announced that there would be no change fees for tickets purchased between March 1 and March 31, along with no charge fees for all tickets purchased on or before March 9. But the re-booked travel plans can be no later than Feb 28, 2021.

Frontier

Frontier will waive its fees related to flight changes or cancellations for flights scheduled between March 3 and March 16. New flights must be before June 1 of this year.

Jetblue

JetBlue will waive any flight change and cancellation fees for all flight reservations made between March 6 and March 31 for travel through Sept. 8. Jetblue will provide a credit in the amount of a canceled flight valid for one year. The change/cancel fees suspension still applies for bookings made between Feb. 27 and March 5 for travel through June 1.

United

United Airlines will change flights booked between March 3 and March 31 for free for the next year. If passengers want the flights to be canceled entirely, the airline will credit that money towards a future flight up to one year after the original flight booking date.