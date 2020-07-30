Coronavirus testing sites to remain open in Tampa Bay area despite Isaias

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 23: An employee of the Berlin-Mitte district health office wearing PPE protective gear demonstrates taking a throat swab from a city employee during a press opportunity at Berlin’s first drive-in Covid-19 testing facility the day before its opening during the coronavirus crisis on April 23, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is seeking to expand its Covid-19 testing capacity in order to test not only health and emergency workers and people with Covid-19 symptoms, but also other parts of the population who might be asymptomatic. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Coronavirus testing sites throughout the Tampa Bay area will continue as normal as Tropical Strom Isaias continues to move east of the Tampa Bay area.

The state and Hillsborough County announced earlier this week that testing at all public sites in Hillsborough County would cease at the end of the day Thursday, July 30, until it was safe to resume operations sometime next week.

However, with the storm staying east of the Tampa Bay area all state-supported testing sites in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota County will continue with their normal schedule.

