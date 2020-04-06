Coronavirus testing resumes at Raymond James after county secures more kits

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has extended the operation of its COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium.

The move comes after the county secured an additional 1,000 testing kits from the state.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Management team says the site at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway will be open on Monday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 8. Hours of operation are be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As a reminder, drive-through testing will be administered by appointment only to patients that have pre-registered through the Hillsborough County call center at 813-272-5900. 

