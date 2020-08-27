Coronavirus testing on the decline in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus testing has slowed significantly across the country according to public health data, and Florida is no exception.

Just last month, testing for coronavirus hit its peak with around 100,000 tests processed in one day. It was July 12 that Florida broke the U.S. record for most new coronavirus cases in one day, with 15,300.

Now just over a month later, there is less than 70,000 tests per day in Florida, on average.

The dozens of testing sites across Tampa Bay has made it easy for those concerned that they may have the virus, to get tested, and throughout the summer, more people were inclined to do so as total cases in the state exploded.

In Hillsborough County, the Raymond James Stadium testing facility collected more than 1,000 tests per day in June, but now the site performs around 400 tests per day.

Across the country, daily coronavirus tests being conducted in the United States is only 52 percent of the level considered necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus with an average of 727,000 tests per day, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Out of more than 74 million test results in the United States, there have been 5,793,243 cases and 171,602 coronavirus-related deaths.

Earlier this week, the CDC revised its guidelines on coronavirus testing, eliminating its recommendation to test everyone who’s come into close contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19, even asymptomatic people.

