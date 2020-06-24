Coronavirus testing dilemma: Hillsborough has kits but not enough staff, may need to bring in National Guard

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WLFA) — Hillsborough County has a big battle on its hands when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

They have the kits. But they don’t have enough people to administer them.

With seven testing sites throughout the county, some have had to close early due to high demand and low staff numbers.

The vast parking lot at Raymond James Stadium is one of them. The site sat empty Wednesday afternoon in the hot sun.

Turns out, heat is also a factor for staffers who are outside administering the tests to county residents. Hillsborough County leaders tell 8 On Your Side they’re “currently in negotiations with the state.”

“We are considering any and all options,” said J. Lavandeira from Hillsborough County Code Enforcement.

That includes the possibility of bringing in the National Guard.

County leaders describe the situation as “complicated.”

“We need to have licensed medical staff out here being able to administer this test. We’re asking for those resources to the best of our ability,” Lavandeira said. “If it was just as simple as feeding more kits into the machine and it’d keep on going, it’s a not a kit issue, far from it.”

Code enforcement would not go into detail regarding the specifics of “negotiations” with state leaders and the governor’s office.

Right now, the county is testing roughly 1,000 people per day. Some days, it’s even more since the demand for testing is at an all-time high.

But there’s not enough staff to administer the test kits, so some testing sites are empty – for now. Hillsborough County leaders are hoping they get support staff from the state sooner rather than later.

“We have to stick within our resource limitation. We have staff that can only work a number of hours and there’s a lot of heat involved in this. You can’t run these people into the ground, there’s a balance you have to consider. We do the best we can. We go to war with the weapons we have and we do the best we can,” said Lavandeira.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, code enforcement also talked about the implementation of online scheduling for Hillsborough residents when it comes to testing, in an effort to streamline the process.

There are currently seven locations in the county with varying hours, including a Brandon location that can accommodate testing in the evening hours.

