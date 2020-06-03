Coronavirus test results delayed by human error and extra caution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP News Services) – The state has ended its relationship with a South Florida doctor contracted to communicate COVID-19 test results to people who took the test.

Published reports show notification delays are common, which was the case for reporter Mike Vasilinda in his own rest results taken in the middle of May.

Vasilinda went to this testing site on May 14 not because heI had symptoms, but because he wanted to show what it was like to be tested.

Vasilinda was given a ticket and directed to a woman, who took his name, then was directed through the FAMU stadium, showed his ID to a national guardsman, then directed to stand on a red X.

After undergoing a nasal swab Vasilinda was told that if he didn’t hear anything in a week, to give a call to the testing site.

Seven days and still no results including multiple emails and calls. Testing contractor CDR McGuire’s phone log shows I was called again on May 29 and again on June 1 before they got through on the second finally receiving his negative results.

Donna Wolfson and her husband of Sarasota waited 15 days for her results, which came back negative.

“It’s, the whole thing was just so frustrating, because if they want us to be tested, and are making decisions on that testing, if you don’t get the results, then what’s the point of getting tested,” said Wolfson.

The testing company in Sarasota is not the same company that handled Vasilinda’s test in the state capital.

In a statement, CDR McGuire reassured us that people who test positive are at the top of the list for being called also launching a patient portal where patients login, are sent a verification code, and delivered their results.

We received this statement from the Florida Department of Health:

“The state has increased testing at drive-thru sites across the state. Since May 1, we have opened sites in Sarasota, Lee, Santa Rosa, Miami-Dade, Escambia, Broward, Brevard and Volusia counties. In total, these sites allow the state to perform more than 4,000 additional tests per day. Overall, between state-supported walk-up sites and state-supported drive-thru sites, more than 250,000 tests have been administered. Every day, these sites send their samples to commercial labs for testing. These tests are performed as quickly as possible, and often are available within 72 hours of being received by the lab. Once the lab results are available, individuals are contacted as quickly as possible, with priority being placed on anyone who tested positive. In order to expedite the confirmation of results, the state has expanded the capacity to contact individuals who are tested at these sites. Specifically, the state has streamlined these results to come from a HIPAA compliant, contracted call center, which can contact up to 10,000 individuals per day.

If anyone tested at any of the below sites is having difficulty getting their results, they can visit covid19resultsfl.com to view and print their results online or email here

They can also call 850-583-2419 to leave a voicemail and receive a call back within 24-48 hours.