Coronavirus: Tarpon Springs offering $1,000 grants to small businesses

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tarpon Springs has secured $100,000 in grant money to aid small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The city will be giving a one-time $1,000 grant to businesses that have been experiencing hardship due to the pandemic.

In order to qualify, businesses must:

  • Be public-facing
  • Be directly impacted by the public health requirements of COVID-19
  • Principal place of business must be within the incorporated city limits
  • Have 50 or fewer employees prior to March 1, 2020
  • Must demonstrate a loss in revenue and be in need of working capital to continue operations.
  • Business mush have no outstanding code enforcement fines and must have a current business tax license
  • Owners of multiple businesses are eligible for only one grant.  If additional funding is made available, the City may make additional grants available in the future.

Business owners better act fast, as funding will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding is exhausted. The deadline to apply is April 23 at 5 p.m.

Businesses can apply now by visiting http://www.ctsfl.us/endurance.htm

