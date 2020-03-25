Coronavirus: Tampa, St. Pete may issue stay-at-home orders today

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local government officials are looking to take drastic measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman are both expected to issue citywide stay-at-home orders.

Castor will likely issue the order Wednesday morning, adding that it could go into effect at midnight. The order, once enacted, will be in effect 24 hours a day.

“But here’s the deal, it allows movement. It allows personal freedom,” Castor said. “If you want to go out for a run, you can do that. If you need to go to a doctor’s appointment, you can do that.”

Castor says the order is not a curfew, but rather a personal responsibility to stop the spread of the virus.

“I know its an inconvenience, I know there’s frustration, but just think about the alternative if you take this responsibility on you may be saving lives,” she said.

She says her main goal is to limit large gatherings. Mayor Kriseman is looking to issue the same kind of order for his city.

“I want you to remember that when that order does come into place, it is temporary,” Kriseman said. “It is not permanent, this is just a temporary way in the way that we are living.”

Kriseman was hoping Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, would issue a statewide stay-at-home order, but he didn’t. Kriseman says he plans to take matters into his own hands.

“The best way to approach this is statewide, but if we aren’t going to do it statewide, we need to do it regionally,” he said.

Neither Kriseman nor Castor have spelled out the language in the order. Both are expected to inform the public of these orders later today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

