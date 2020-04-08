Coronavirus: Tampa company making respirators for first responders, public

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa-based company, which typically makes synthetic human and animals bodies for medical research, is taking on a new challenge during the coronavirus pandemic: respirators.

Dr. Christopher Sakezles, CEO of SynDave said they recently created a prototype, then the idea turned into something much bigger.

“We had a lot of people calling us saying that they wanted them after we put out the 3-D printer files, which we were just giving away. If somebody needs something, we’re going to make it, especially in a time like this,” said Dr. Christopher Sakezles, CEO of SynDaver.

According to the company, the SynDaver respirator uses MERV 13 filtration media that filters out virus-carrying particles. The mask is also compatible with filter cartridges produced by other manufacturers. However, at this point, neither the SynDaver respirator nor the filter it comes with have been tested or certified by an accrediting agency.

“It’s not something that is designed for hospitals because iit’s brand new it has not been tested by the FDA or anything like, that but it is a substantial improvement over nothing, and certainly over bandannas,” said Dr. Sakezles.

According to the company, thousands of masks had been ordered by local law enforcement agencies and emergency service providers across the state of Florida.

The company is ramping up production to make one million respirators. If you are interested in applying click here.

