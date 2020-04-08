Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus: Tampa company making respirators for first responders, public

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa-based company, which typically makes synthetic human and animals bodies for medical research, is taking on a new challenge during the coronavirus pandemic: respirators.

Dr. Christopher Sakezles, CEO of SynDave said they recently created a prototype, then the idea turned into something much bigger.

“We had a lot of people calling us saying that they wanted them after we put out the 3-D printer files, which we were just giving away. If somebody needs something, we’re going to make it, especially in a time like this,” said Dr. Christopher Sakezles, CEO of SynDaver.

According to the company, the SynDaver respirator uses MERV 13 filtration media that filters out virus-carrying particles. The mask is also compatible with filter cartridges produced by other manufacturers. However, at this point, neither the SynDaver respirator nor the filter it comes with have been tested or certified by an accrediting agency.

“It’s not something that is designed for hospitals because iit’s brand new it has not been tested by the FDA or anything like, that but it is a substantial improvement over nothing, and certainly over bandannas,” said Dr. Sakezles.

According to the company, thousands of masks had been ordered by local law enforcement agencies and emergency service providers across the state of Florida.

The company is ramping up production to make one million respirators. If you are interested in applying click here.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources, same problems: users still struggle to file online for unemployment benefits"

What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "What senior citizens need to know about stimulus checks"

a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "a USF graduate has started building gym equipment so that people can workout at home"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County cities hold elections in midst of global coronavirus pandemic"

Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in FL to shut down services due to Coronavirus"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss