Coronavirus stress: How to help teens struggling during pandemic

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is focusing this week on the importance of mental and physical health of some of the most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic – teenagers.

So what are some signs parents should look for that their teen is struggling? How do you help your teen once you identify a problem? 8 On Your Side is getting answers to those questions.

According to experts, teens are one of the most at-risk groups when it comes to struggling from isolation. What are signs to look for and how can you help?

Experts say this time of year is usually stressful for teens with graduation and standardized testing and now they’re dealing with the isolation of the pandemic. If you or your teen are struggling during quarantine, you’re not alone.

“It’s been a little bit rough,” said Elana Babb. She lives in Pinellas County and has a 17-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter. Between isolation and school changing to online — times are tough. “We’re feeling a little cooped up!”

“This is a strange time with COVID-19,” said Marvin Colemanvice, President of Legislative and Community Affairs and National Training Initiatives for Operation PAR, Inc. “This time period with the pandemic is a perfect storm of stressors,” said Clara Reynolds, President & CEO Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Coleman said teens are at especially at risk of substance abuse disorders during this period of increased social isolation, and with schools in Florida shut down for the remainder of the semester.

With that in-mind parents can look for these three signs that may mean your teen is dealing with mental health issues or substance abuse issues:

Isolation: Teens staying locked in their rooms depressed or doing something they shouldn’t be

Unusual smells: Give your kids a big hug, it’s an easy way to smell alcohol, drugs or something they’re using to mask it

Changes in behavior: Boredom and depression can lead to acting out

Coleman said it’s a great time to teach your teen how to cook or be handy around the house, just make sure not to use the word “chores”. If you put the ‘chore’ word on it it’s probably going to be an automatic pushback.

“Sitting down and having the conversation without a blow-up. Teens are going to listen to you a lot more if you say let’s sit down and have a conversation versus the anger and the blowup,” said Coleman.

If you find your teen is dealing with mental or substance abuse issues, here’s how you can help:

Engage with activities

Connect emotionally

Lead by example with healthy habits

“For teens, their peer group is the most important thing in their life and they’ve been isolated from that,” said Coleman. So talking about that and wanting to know about what’s going on in their friend’s lives could be a really good connection as well,”

The Babb family says their finding success with games.

“UNO, or other card games that they seem to be interested in,”. Coleman said it’s great to learn about games or activities your teen is interested in and participate in it with them, even if it’s just going for a walk around the neighborhood together.

Another idea Coleman had is to let you teen help you with some non-important work duties.

“Especially since so many parents are working from home, ask yourself if your child can assist you, reports, making copies, researching if it’s not of a sensitive nature. It may prompt skill on their side!” He said when trying to engage your kid to be creative but don’t take on the role of ‘activity director’ because that may overwhelm you.

If you or your teen need extra help from outside resources call 211 to get connected with the right resources. You can call anonymously and get free help without anyone knowing.

On Thursday Pinellas County is hosting a Facebook live with Operation PAR so you can ask them questions at 12:30 p.m. which you can watch here.