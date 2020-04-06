Live Now
Gov. DeSantis holds coronavirus roundtable in Tallahassee

Coronavirus: SPCA Florida places hundreds of pets in foster homes, asks for patience

Coronavirus

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — If you want to adopt an animal from the SPCA Florida right now, you’ll have to schedule an appointment.

The organization does not want droves of people at its shelter due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 200 of the shelter’s animals are in foster homes.

“Just in case we need to close down, say someone here becomes compromised and we need to scale down to a skeleton crew. A skeleton crew cannot take care of 200 plus animals,” said Randa Richter with SPCA Florida. “I have to say it’s been pretty exciting when we found foster parents. Loads of people replied.”

The shelter still needs foster homes for about 6 dogs and 40 cats. Foster homes will be provided with supplies to care for the animals.

Richter said they’re asking families who sign up to foster pets to be patient, because they don’t know how long the animals will need homes.

“We never ever thought this would happen and we would have 200 plus animals in foster care and not have like an end time in sight. So this is all new for us,” said Richter.

The SPCA Florida also runs a low-cost medical center, that is still open during the pandemic. The facility is operating a curbside service.

