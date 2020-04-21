Coronavirus: Sarasota opening 3 drive-thru testing sites

Breaking News
A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health is opening three drive-through coronavirus testing locations in the Sarasota area this week.

Testing is intended for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or those who work in a healthcare setting. The tests are by appointment only. Appointments are limited. however, more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.

Below are the location:

  • North Sarasota
    • Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon
    • R L Taylor Community Center, located at 1845 34th Street, Sarasota, Florida
  • Mid-County
    • Thursday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon
    • Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road, Laurel, Florida
  • South County
    • Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port, Florida

To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883.

