Coronavirus: Sarasota opening 3 drive-thru testing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health is opening three drive-through coronavirus testing locations in the Sarasota area this week.
Testing is intended for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or those who work in a healthcare setting. The tests are by appointment only. Appointments are limited. however, more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
Below are the location:
- North Sarasota
- Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon
- R L Taylor Community Center, located at 1845 34th Street, Sarasota, Florida
- Mid-County
- Thursday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon
- Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road, Laurel, Florida
- South County
- Friday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 W. Price Blvd, North Port, Florida
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883.
