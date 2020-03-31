Coronavirus response: Trump admin makes health care changes to address patient surge

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Trump administration has announced temporary regulatory waivers that allow hospitals to provide care at other locations to make room for patients.

It’s called “hospitals without walls.”

“They could use a college dormitory a gymnasium,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said Tuesday.

The new program is creating room for critical coronavirus cases while continuing to give uninfected patients the care they need.

“It allows hospitals to provide services off-site,” Verma added.

Verma said the agency is changing the rules to pay for patients’ treatment outside of hospitals and clinics.

FEMA is already helping expand hospital space in states across the country.

Verma said this initiative adds to the work they have done and allows more involvement on the local level.

“What we want to do is empower local communities to start thinking about this and to use the resources that they already have in their community.”

The CMS waivers will allow hospitals to transfer uninfected patients to the sites, making room for those testing positive for coronavirus.

As far as filling the new spaces with supplies, Verma said they want to make sure health care workers have the tools they need to save lives.

“FEMA sent a very special force of people that are working to find supplies. We’ve seen a great response from the private sector, we’re hearing every day about companies stepping forward.”

Verma said new efforts are being made every day at the agency to take care of Americans during this pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Westchase woman delivers pizzas to local hospitals"

Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus cases in Florida surge past 6,300"

Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland to reopen some trails, amenities amid coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss