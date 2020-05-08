Coronavirus response: Senators propose $2K monthly payments during pandemic

WASHINGTON (CNN/WFLA) – Three lawmakers have joined together to propose monthly payments to help United States citizens get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Ed Markey proposed a bill this week that would give people throughout the country $2,000 a month. The proposed bill includes payments for some children.

“I’ve been saying it for months: A one-time payment is not enough when millions of people are unemployed and need to eat. We need bold action, immediately,” Sen. Harris tweeted Friday morning.

“A single check is not sufficient for households that are struggling during #COVID19,” Sen. Markey added. “Americans need more than just one payment”

The money would be in the form of a rebate program. It’s in response to the worsening economic crisis that’s been brought on by the pandemic. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, which is the highest rate since the Great Depression.

The proposed payments would be available to all U.S. residents, no matter if they have a social security number. That also includes undocumented immigrants who pay taxes but don’t have a social security number.

The legislation has a tall climb on Capitol Hill, especially in the Republican-controlled Senate.

