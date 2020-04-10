Coronavirus response: Sarasota County extends state of emergency

Breaking News
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County leaders extended the local state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

City Manager Tom Barwin, in consultation with Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch, extended Sarasota County’s state of local emergency an additional seven days, according to a news release.

The extension means the state of emergency and several other orders will be in place through at least April 17. That includes the closure of public beaches and beach parking throughout the county.

Sarasota County did not enact a ‘safer at home’ order like others in the state however, social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited on public and private property in the City of Sarasota.

Those who must leave their homes are urged to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.   

