Coronavirus response: Pinellas leaders discuss beaches, curfews, mandatory masks with 8 On Your Side

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side got answers Tuesday morning to questions that a lot of people living in Pinellas County have regarding beaches, mandatory masks and curfews.

Pinellas County Bureau Reporter Christine McLarty had a Zoom meeting with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and County Administrator Barry Burton to answer some of the most pressing questions.

“We want out of this as soon as everybody else but we want to make sure we’re safe,” said Burton. “We don’t want to drag this out longer than necessary by causing community spread that would continue this to go throughout our community.”

You can watch the entire 15-minute discussion above or keep reading for a re-cap. The three main topics discussed were the beaches, curfews and mandatory masks.

BEACHES:

The commissioners are going to vote Thursday if they will re-open the beaches this weekend for partial use. Sheriff Gualtieri told us Tuesday morning that he is against the idea of partially opening the beaches at this time.

“We’re only 10 days, think about that, only 10 days into the statewide safer-at-home order,” said Sheriff Gualtieri. “That’s not a long period of time.”

He went on to say, “I think we maintain the status quo, especially because we haven’t hit the peak with anything. With cases, deaths, ICU beds. Let’s maintain this course until the end of the month.”

The sheriff compared partially opening the beaches now to taking half a bottle of Penicillin. He said if we cut the beach closures short and don’t stick with it, we could see a more intense and worse situation than what there was on the beaches before.

CURFEW:

Neighboring Hillsborough County implemented a mandatory curfew on Monday. When 8 On Your Side spoke with the sheriff and county administrator Tuesday morning, they said Pinellas County is not considering a curfew at this time. They said everyone in the county is complying with the rules they have in place and they don’t see a need for the mandatory curfew.

MASKS:

As of Tuesday morning, Pinellas County is not considering requiring residents to wear mandatory masks. The sheriff said he does not want people wearing face covers to give them a false sense of security. Sheriff Gualtieri added that most people don’t have N95 masks, which are the one thing that could protect you from getting the virus.

The sheriff said many items people use like bandanas, t-shirts and surgical masks are mainly keeping them from spreading the virus, not from contracting it themselves.







Watch the full 15-minute discussion with the sheriff and county administrator above for more details.

