Coronavirus response: Pinellas County extends state of emergency

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County leaders extended the local state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Commission Chair Pat Gerard extended Pinellas County’s state of local emergency an additional seven days, according to a news release.

The extension means the state of emergency and several other orders will be in place through at least April 17. That includes the closure of public beaches and beach parking throughout the county.

The commission chair is scheduled to give more details in a live update Friday afternoon.

The original state of emergency in Pinellas County went into effect last month.

The county commission voted unanimously earlier this month to allow the chairperson or county administrator to extend the emergency resolution.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: