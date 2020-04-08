Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus response: More help on way for small businesses, lawmakers say

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers are asking for more funding for small businesses to survive the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. They say despite a rocky start, the new emergency program has been a success.

“Well there’s been some glitches,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Wednesday.

The Republican Florida senator says after a bumpy start, the emergency loan program to save small businesses during the coronavirus crisis is up and running. And it’s about to run through the $350 billion earmarked for the loans.

“At the pace that we’re going, the program is going to hit its cap a lot sooner than expected,” Rubio added.

Rubio helped craft the “Paycheck Protection Program.”

Since its launch last Friday, Rubio says the program has received more than 200,000 applications from small businesses.

Now he and Senate colleagues like Thom Tillis of North Carolina say Congress needs to approve more money to keep the program afloat.

“Now we’re gonna talk about $250 billion more. I think it’s a great first step and it’s a great sign that businesses are stepping up and seeking the support,” Sen. Tillis (R-NC) said.

The senators say small business owners should not worry about the program running out of cash.

But some Democrats say they are worried that some businesses are being shut out.

“Banks are prioritizing their existing clients,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said Wednesday.

The Democratic Virginia Congresswoman sent a letter to the Treasury Secretary and SBA Administrator urging them to approve all eligible loan applications.

“I know that the folks in the administration are working around the clock with lenders of all sizes to make sure those issues are resolved,” Treasury Department Spokeswoman Monica Crowley said.

Rubio says the Senate is prepared to inject more money into the program now.

“If it doesn’t then there will be some real panic.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"

Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers"

Vehicles towed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicles towed"

Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment"

Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market"

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss