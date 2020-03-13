Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Coronavirus response: House lawmakers split on aid bill

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The United States House is working to pass a coronavirus aid package that would secure paid leave for sick workers and implement free COVID-19 testing.

Florida Rep. Kathy Castor – who represents the Tampa Bay area – is on board with the Democratic-led aid package to help families impacted by the virus.

“We’re going to respond as needed,” Rep. Castor (D-FL) said.

The bill includes free testing, nutrition assistance and paid leave.

“People shouldn’t be having to make the decision whether or not they have to go into work to pay their bills when they’re sick,” Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said.

Cunningham introduced his own bill this week to provide emergency sick leave to people that tested positive for the coronavirus, are quarantined or are caring for someone with the virus.

“We have to contain this virus and make sure this doesn’t spread,” Cunningham added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) introduced the aid package late Friday afternoon after a lot of back and forth with Republicans.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said he’s frustrated at the way the bill came together behind closed doors.

“We’re spending taxpayers’ money in the billions most likely that nobody’s read,” Rep. Norman said.

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) said he’s worried the bill goes too far.

“Let’s stick with the things that are directly relevant with doing something about this virus,” Byrne said.

Fellow Republican, South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice, said he wants more time to find a solution.

“We need to make sure that we respond but we need to be deliberate,” Rice (R-SC) said.

On Thursday, the Senate canceled its scheduled recess to debate the bill next week.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss