Coronavirus response: Florida gov. orders travelers coming from New York tri-state area to self-isolate for 14 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding off on issuing a “stay at home” order across the state but is implementing new restrictions on people coming into the state from certain areas.

The governor issued an executive order on Monday directing anyone coming to Florida from “areas with substantial community spread” to self-isolate for 14 days. The executive order specifically names the New York tri-state area, which includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“That’s the only way we can be sure that virus is not going to be re-introduced in the State of Florida and then spread,” the governor said in an evening news conference.

DeSantis says he hopes the order acts as a deterrent for people who are trying to escape lockdowns in their own states.

“You have so many people working so hard, many people have sacrificed to try to protect our friends and neighbors,” he said. “I just think it would be unacceptable to continue to allow it to simply come in (with) people who are fleeing a ‘shelter-in-place’ order in those states.”

