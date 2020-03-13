Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Coronavirus response: Florida expanding COVID-19 testing capabilities

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state is expanding the availability of coronavirus testing kits in Florida.

“We all know that there were CDC tests and everything,” he said. “I wanted to make sure Florida was acting quickly on its own to do this.”

The governor says he directed state officials to purchase 2,500 testing kits. Each of those kits allows 500 tests, but each person needs two tests. DeSantis says the kits are expected to give labs the capacity to test up to about 625,000 people.

“If you’re somebody who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, cough, shortness of breath – and you speak to a physician and they think that you should be tested for it, we have opportunities to do that,” DeSantis said. “So get it done if you need to. The CDC, when this came out weeks ago, linked it to different travel in certain countries. And obviously, if you’ve done that, that’s still something that could be very significant…but you don’t have to have traveled. If you have the symptoms and the doctor recommends it, you can receive a test. And we want folks to be doing that if they’re experiencing the symptoms.”

According to DeSantis, the state will also be doing voluntary “sentinel testing” of people who may be younger or healthier. The goal is to have a better understanding of the impact coronavirus has on populations who are just mildly symptomatic.

Gov. DeSantis says he ordered the new test kits knowing there are going to be more cases in the coming weeks.

“Just from the context based on the cases so far, you’re anticipating more. So we want to make sure we have the increased testing capacity and we didn’t want to wait for anyone else to do it,” he said.

The governor says the manufacturer of the test kits told state officials that Florida has purchased more than all of the other states combined.

During his news conference, the governor also announced he’s activating the Florida National Guard to help communities that are being impacted by the coronavirus.

“We will be – probably over the next 24 hours – activating certain components of the Florida National Guard to assist in our efforts to support our local communities that are affected by COVID-19,” DeSantis said. “We’re working on the shape and scope of that.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss