Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus response: Domino’s donating 18,600 pizzas in Tampa, St. Pete communities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Domino’s stores in the Tampa and St. Petersburg area are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic by feeding the community.

The company announced local Domino’s locations it will be donating 18,600 pizzas within the Tampa-St. Petersburg area starting this week.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” local franchisee Phil Rands said. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

More than 90 stores throughout the area will each donate 200 pizzas. The goal is to make sure hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids, health departments, grocery store workers and other essential workers have food.

“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline working to save lives,” Rands said. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”

The local stores donating pizzas is part of a larger national effort by Domino’s. The company plans to donate more than 1.2 million pizzas to communities nationwide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center

Thumbnail for the video titled "See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center"

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

In The Night Sky

Thumbnail for the video titled "In The Night Sky"

Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases"

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases"

Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete"

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Sunday Night Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Night Weather Update"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss