Coronavirus response: Domino’s donating 18,600 pizzas in Tampa, St. Pete communities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Domino’s stores in the Tampa and St. Petersburg area are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic by feeding the community.

The company announced local Domino’s locations it will be donating 18,600 pizzas within the Tampa-St. Petersburg area starting this week.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” local franchisee Phil Rands said. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

More than 90 stores throughout the area will each donate 200 pizzas. The goal is to make sure hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids, health departments, grocery store workers and other essential workers have food.

“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline working to save lives,” Rands said. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”

The local stores donating pizzas is part of a larger national effort by Domino’s. The company plans to donate more than 1.2 million pizzas to communities nationwide.