Coronavirus relief: Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Small businesses in the Bay area may be getting another chance at some much-needed stimulus money.

The Senate came to a bipartisan agreement on Tuesday to add more funds to the Payroll Protection Program. It offers forgivable loans to help small businesses pay their employees and other expenses. Money ran out quickly last week as large companies used a loophole to cash in. The extra $320 billion is desperately needed.

“In my particular industry, and I think there are some similarities in the hospitality and accommodations industries, it’s going to take a while to go back. I’m hearing as far out as a year and a half or two years before maybe major concerts could start again,” said Terry Cooley, an independent contractor who’s made a career as a concert stage director for major artists.

The added funds will give small businesses a second chance to apply for the loans.

After reaching out to Cooley’s representative, Congressman Gus Bilirakis sent this statement to 8 On Your Side:

“The Payroll Protection Program (PPP) was designed to help businesses with less than 500 employees keep their employees paid during this difficult time, and therefore off unemployment. Independently owned franchises with less than 500 employees per location were allowed to participate in the program. We saw extremely high demand for this program throughout the country and the $350 billion allocated to the program was depleted last Thursday.

Unfortunately, based on the input I’ve received from constituents it appears that some of the larger banks appear to have implemented their own internal criteria and prioritized some clients over others. This was certainly not the intent of the program. Many smaller, community banks throughout the country were able to prioritize their smaller customers and secure approvals. Additionally, it appears some larger national corporations who may not have needed the funds as desperately as others were funded while many smaller businesses that were depending on the funds were left out of the first round of funding. We have to fix that.

All throughout last week, I urged my colleagues to join me in supporting increases to this important lifeline for small businesses. The Senate attempted to pass a clean funding bill in early April, and it was blocked. So many local small businesses are hurting and will not be able to survive unless we take immediate action. We must ensure Americans have jobs to return to when it is safe to do so. We are still negotiating, and I am optimistic that my colleagues will finally put the needs of our country over partisanship and we will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program fund by Wednesday.

I know each day matters. However, I have also reached out to Leadership in the House and Senate to ask that when we do replenish the fund, we set aside funding for the smallest of small businesses who have been at a disadvantage throughout this process. Click here to read more about my request.

I am also working on stand-alone legislation that would help our nation’s smallest businesses have access to the capital they need to keep their employees paid during these difficult times.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: