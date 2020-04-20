Coronavirus: Red Cross asks for plasma donations from recovered patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you recovered from the novel coronavirus? The American Red Cross needs your help.

The organization is seeking people who are fully recovered from the virus to donate plasma to help those currently battling the illness.

“People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those judged by a healthcare provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

To donate, donors must be:

At least 17 years old and weigh 110 lbs. Additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or younger.

In good health. You generally feel well, even if you’re being treated for a chronic condition. View blood donation FAQ’s.

Have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19, but are now symptom free and fully recovered from COVID-19.

Those who meet the criteria can visit the Red Cross’ website and fill out a Donor Eligibility Form. Qualified candidates will be contacted by a Red Cross representative.

