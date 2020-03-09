Breaking News
Health officials asking Floridians to self-isolate after any international travel

Coronavirus preps: Elderly facility in Clearwater preparing staff, volunteers, residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Employees at Empath Health in Clearwater are preparing their facility to fight against coronavirus.

Empath Health spoke with 8 On Your Side via phone and said they deal primarily with home health, private adult day care and hospice. They have about 1,000 staff members and 2,000 volunteers who are mostly seniors.

WFLA is speaking with the facility’s chief medical officer on Monday about the precautions they’re taking against the coronavirus. We know they’re doing everything the Centers for Disease Control is recommending. That includes washing of the hands, asking people if they’re sick and putting up signs to remind people to be careful. 

Some Assisted Living Facilities in St. Petersburg are making all visitors have their temperature taken before they walk through the door. Empath Health said they are not taking that precaution as of now. We’re working to learn what they are doing.

Watch WFLA at 4:30 and 5:30 tonight for Christine McLarty’s full story.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss