Coronavirus preps: Elderly facility in Clearwater preparing staff, volunteers, residents

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Employees at Empath Health in Clearwater are preparing their facility to fight against coronavirus.

Empath Health spoke with 8 On Your Side via phone and said they deal primarily with home health, private adult day care and hospice. They have about 1,000 staff members and 2,000 volunteers who are mostly seniors.

WFLA is speaking with the facility’s chief medical officer on Monday about the precautions they’re taking against the coronavirus. We know they’re doing everything the Centers for Disease Control is recommending. That includes washing of the hands, asking people if they’re sick and putting up signs to remind people to be careful.

Some Assisted Living Facilities in St. Petersburg are making all visitors have their temperature taken before they walk through the door. Empath Health said they are not taking that precaution as of now. We’re working to learn what they are doing.

Watch WFLA at 4:30 and 5:30 tonight for Christine McLarty’s full story.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: