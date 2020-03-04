Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon restaurant is taking the necessary steps to ensure its patrons are safe from the coronavirus.  

Enviro-Master, a Tampa hygiene company, was at Duke’s Brewhouse Wednesday morning to perform their electrostatic spraying service. The team of techs came armed with the company’s “Virus Vaporizer guns” to disinfect the business.  

“The germicide we put in that vaporizer is a hospital-grade germicide that kills numerous viruses. Not only coronavirus, but it also kills flu, Strep and MRSA,” Enviro-Master franchise owner Jeff DeVengenci said.  

According to DeVengenci, the germicide they use kills germs up to 10 days after spraying.  

“We want to be able to help the community best we can. It feels great to help people out and know that they are feeling safe,” DeVengenci said. “Our motto is that we kill germs that kill your business.”

Marty Rodriguez, the director of operations at Duke’s, says they will have Enviro-Master come in and spray once every week. 

“We want to make sure everyone feels safe going out to eat,” said Rodriguez. “The safety is very important to us and, of course, the guest health is important to us. So we want them to feel safe amidst the concerns right now.” 

According to Rodriguez, Duke’s staff has also been coached in what he calls “rigorous” hand washing.  

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project's 'Peter Pan Jr.' play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project's 'Peter Pan Jr.' play"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss