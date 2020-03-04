Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon restaurant is taking the necessary steps to ensure its patrons are safe from the coronavirus.

Enviro-Master, a Tampa hygiene company, was at Duke’s Brewhouse Wednesday morning to perform their electrostatic spraying service. The team of techs came armed with the company’s “Virus Vaporizer guns” to disinfect the business.

“The germicide we put in that vaporizer is a hospital-grade germicide that kills numerous viruses. Not only coronavirus, but it also kills flu, Strep and MRSA,” Enviro-Master franchise owner Jeff DeVengenci said.

According to DeVengenci, the germicide they use kills germs up to 10 days after spraying.

“We want to be able to help the community best we can. It feels great to help people out and know that they are feeling safe,” DeVengenci said. “Our motto is that we kill germs that kill your business.”

Marty Rodriguez, the director of operations at Duke’s, says they will have Enviro-Master come in and spray once every week.

“We want to make sure everyone feels safe going out to eat,” said Rodriguez. “The safety is very important to us and, of course, the guest health is important to us. So we want them to feel safe amidst the concerns right now.”

According to Rodriguez, Duke’s staff has also been coached in what he calls “rigorous” hand washing.

