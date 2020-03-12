Coronavirus patient was on JetBlue flight that landed in Florida, report says

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A passenger aboard a JetBlue flight that landed in Florida on Wednesday night has tested positive for coronavirus, WPTV-TV reported, citing officials.

According to WPTV, a plane with 114 passengers landed at Palm Beach International Airport before 9 p.m. Wednesday and was forced to stay on the tarmac for nearly two hours. The plane had taken off from New York City’s JFK Airport.

A passenger told the station that an unidentified man was escorted off the plane through the back.

“He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn’t feeling well,” Scott Rodman said.

Airport officials told the news station that they were working to disinfect the area where the passenger was seated.

Further information was not immediately available.

