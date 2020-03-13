Coronavirus impact: St. Patrick’s Day parade, more events canceled in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – County and city officials are canceling several events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations come as Governor Ron DeSantis warns the state about the dangers of mass gatherings. Tampa’s Mayor Jane Castor announced the cancellation of the River O’Green festival and the St. Patrick’s Day parade Thursday.

“We really want to ensure that we have the ability to celebrate and have a parade, but we just can’t do it now,” Castor said.

The county is still discussing whether Wrestlemania will be canceled or not.

Canceled Events

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced the River O’Green Festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled.

The 2020 Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, scheduled March 28 and 29, has been postponed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

The 29 th Annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show scheduled for March 20 to March 22 is postponed until further notice.

The LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Tampa's Yuengling Center has been postponed.

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has postponed his Chillaxification tour dates through May 28, including his May 9 show.

The Oncology Conference taking place at the Tampa Convention Center has been canceled.

Cher has postponed her upcoming “Here We Go Again” tour, including her Tampa show at Amalie Arena on March 26.

Cigar City Brewing has canceled the 2020 Hunahpu’s Day Festival scheduled for March 13.

The Manatee Viewing Center will be closed until further notice starting March 13.

The Florida State Thespian Festival, scheduled from March 18 to 21, in Tampa has been canceled.

The Rough Rider St Patrick’s Parade taking place in Ybor City March 14 has been postponed. More details will be forthcoming.

The Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk taking place in Tampa on March 20 has been postponed.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer is postponed for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus.

The Palm Harbor Library Garden Lecture on March 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. has been canceled.

The Health and Wellness Expo inside the Gulfport Casino has been postponed until Saturday, June 6.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the general admission attendance to this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix has been canceled.

The Tarpon Springs Art Festival taking place on March 14 has been canceled.

POLK COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County has closed after a staff member came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

SARASOTA COUNTY

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has canceled America’s Performance on March 19. The performance will be rescheduled at a later date. Patrons looking for an account credit or refund should contact their original point of purchase.

The Snowbird Baseball Classic season will end on March 14. For more information, click here.

GENERAL CANCELLATIONS

All Special Olympics Florida sports training and competition activities have been canceled now through March 31.

MLB has suspended all Spring Training and will be delaying the regular season for at least two weeks.

The National Hockey League is “pausing” the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.

Princess Cruises voluntarily suspends business for 60 days.

All Power 5 leagues have canceled their conference tournaments in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus.

Minor League Baseball will delay the start of its 2020 championship season.

Schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Hillsborough County Schools has closed Farnell Middle School on March 12 and 13 after a person who regularly visits the school had recent contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus in another county.

PASCO COUNTY

The Bishop Larkin Catholic School in Port Richey has closed after a parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed on March 12 and 13.

SCHOOL EVENTS

All out-of-state and international trips sponsored by Polk County Public Schools are canceled for the rest of the school year.

