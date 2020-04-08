Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sonya Trezevant just put her home on the market to sell.

It’s in a desirable South Tampa neighborhood, in a preferred school district and not far from parks and stores.

Normally, it’s the kind of home that would quickly sell. However, the coronavirus crisis has created uncertainty in the real estate market.

“When this whole pandemic started, we decided we’ll just keep moving forward and see what happens,” said Trezevant.

Her real estate agent, Susan Baldwin, has a lot of experience in the area but she’s never seen anything like the current situation.

“Well, in the last three weeks the market has changed drastically and we really don’t have a history to know what works and what doesn’t, so we are all just adjusting the best we can to the new normal,” said Baldwin.

As a result of the current situation, they are having to alter the way they market the home.

“I can no longer have brokers opens, public opens. We don’t want people just traipsing through eight or 10 houses,” said Baldwin.

Some buyers in the real estate market are now fearful of making a major purchase because they are afraid of losing their jobs.

Others can’t travel to see homes in person. Baldwin is now offering video and photo tours of homes so that potential buyers can take a look without having to step inside.

“We don’t know what’s going to sell or what’s not but if we don’t try, it’s not moving,” said Baldwin.

Trezevant just hopes the right person sees her home, even on a virtual tour, so that it can sell.

“You can’t turn back the hands of time, unfortunately, so we just have to keep moving forward and hoping for the best,” said Trezevant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

