Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic: Field hospitals being built to help with surge of patients

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – New federal rules allowing Medicare and Medicaid to pay for medical services outside of traditional hospitals and clinics could make more beds available to states struggling with the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced this week FEMA will build two field hospitals in Louisiana as the number of coronavirus cases there skyrockets. Louisiana is one of the states that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has put partial travel restrictions on. Visitors coming from the New Orleans area are being told they must quarantine for 14 days once they arrive in Florida.

As cases of coronavirus rise rapidly around the country, hospitals are hitting maximum capacity. But new temporary rules from the Trump Administration will help free up beds.

Coronavirus task force member Seema Verma says overwhelmed hospitals will be able to transfer patients who are not suffering from the virus to facilities like outpatient surgery centers.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) – a physician himself – says the centers also have a key resource his state and others desperately need.

“Some of these outpatient hospitals will have ventilators or anesthesia machines, which can function as a ventilator,” he said.

But members of Congress say the temporary federal rules also highlight another issue – a shortage of ICU nurses.

“We can build more ICU beds but staffing them is a challenge,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said.

Sen. Kennedy says more states will have to look at loosening licensing requirements and asking former ICU nurses to come out of retirement.

Arkansas Congressman French Hill says states may also shorten training programs.

“We’ve talked about the new medical graduates that are not yet licensed, pressing them into service here this spring,” Hill (R-AR) said.

The changes are expected to boost capacity and save lives as the country waits for the virus to peak.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area"

Deposit Returned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deposit Returned"

Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks"

Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders"

NFL to begin season as scheduled in September

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL to begin season as scheduled in September"

Businesses react

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses react"

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss