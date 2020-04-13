Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in New York

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dr. Melanie Malloy is on the front line in the fight against the novel coronavirus as an Emergency Medicine Physician at Mount Sinai Brooklyn hospital.

Dr. Malloy grew up in Town ‘n’ Country and graduated from Berkeley Preparatory School. She is balancing being a single mom with caring for COVID-19 patients.

“My real fear is the rest of the country is just behind New York,” she told 8 On Your Side during a Facetime interview Monday.

Five days earlier, she recorded a video blog during a shift at Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

“I’m going to get some scrubs, mask, face shield, everything that I need to be safe on my shift,” she said entering the hospital.

Inside the emergency room, Dr. Malloy said an intubated patient occupies nearly every bed.

“Almost everyone is on oxygen and almost everybody is a COVID patient,” she added.

The transfer of some COVID-19 patients is easing the overcrowding, Dr. Malloy said.

“Some are going to Central Park, some are going to other sites and that’s help offload our department,” she said, “but we’re still full.”

The Mount Sinai Brooklyn Intensive Care Unit is also at capacity.

“We have every patient in here on a ventilator,” Dr. Malloy said walking into the ICU.

In her video blog, she said IVs are left outside the rooms to minimize how many times nurses have to go in.

“It’s hard to think that some of your patients you diagnose today might not be here tomorrow when you come back for your shift,” Dr. Malloy said.

At the end of her shift, Malloy shared some final thoughts from her car.

“I don’t really have a lot left in me,” she said, “so I struggle with that because I wonder how much my children suffer from me kind of giving everything at work.”

During this crisis, Dr. Malloy is still a mother and a widow raising three children on her own.

“That’s my favorite job, that’s what keeps me alive, that’s what keeps me motivated,” she said.

In her interview with 8 On Your Side, she offered advice for everyone in Tampa Bay.

“The safest thing you can do is not get the virus,” she said, “if you can do anything for your health right now its to stay inside.”

Dr. Malloy stresses the need to take basic flu and cold precautions like washing your hands and not touching your face, but she said the stakes are much higher.

Watch Dr. Malloy’s entire video blog below:

