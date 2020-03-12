Coronavirus outbreak: Valspar Championship to be played without spectators in Palm Harbor

Paul Casey tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Valspar Championship golf tournament will go on as scheduled later this month – but without fans.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that all its events will proceed as scheduled but without spectators. The new rule is in place through the Valero Texas Open in late March and early April.

“I’ve spoken to President Trump this morning, and I spoke to Governor Ron DeSantis a few hours ago as well. Our team is in constant communication with local health authorities in each market in which our tournaments are played,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Both the White House and the governor’s office have been and are supportive of the precautionary measures we have taken to this point.

The @PGATOUR has determined that next week's @ValsparChamp will be played – but without spectators. Details to follow. — Valspar Championship (@ValsparChamp) March 12, 2020

In a tweet, the Valspar Championship said more details would follow.

“This is a difficult situation, one with consequences that impact our players, fans and the communities in which we play. As I said earlier this week, we’ve had a team in place that has been carefully monitoring and assessing the situation and its implications for several weeks,” Monahan said. “We’ve weighed all the options, and I appreciate the input and collaboration across the TOUR, our industry, our partners and our members that got us to this point. We’ll continue with that collaboration, and I want to thank our fans for supporting the PGA TOUR.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: