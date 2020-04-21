Coronavirus outbreak: Seminole nursing home reports 54 residents, 22 employees test positive for COVID-19

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with a Pinellas County nursing home that saw three coronavirus-related deaths last week now says 54 residents and 22 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Freedom Square of Seminole provided an update Tuesday on the cases at its facility.

“Our intention remains to be as transparent as possible while abiding by governing laws,” the facility said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, the facility says 54 residents have tested positive for coronavirus while 94 have tested negative. In addition, total of 22 employees have tested positive and 56 have tested negative.

“Please recognize as stated previously, with increased testing and the partnership with all federal, state, and local agencies providing this testing, we will continue to see positive and negative test results. We will continue to exercise frequent internal communications and follow all federal, local, and state reporting guidelines.”

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed last week that three residents at Seminole Pavilion Rehab and Freedom Square died of coronavirus. All other patients were evacuated in response.

