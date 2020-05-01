Coronavirus outbreak: Nurse at Seminole long-term care facility dies of COVID-19

Breaking News
SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A nurse who worked at a Seminole long-term care facility hit by a coronavirus outbreak has died, a facility spokesperson confirms.

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, Freedom Square Executive Director Michael Mason said a nurse who worked at the facility’s Seminole Pavilion died as a result of COVID-19.

“On behalf of our community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones affected by this loss,” Mason said.

The nurse, who was not identified, was a Freedom Square team member since July 27, 2009. She last worked Friday, April 10, 2020.

According to the executive director, the nurse is among 17 deaths at the facility.

Freedom Square was hit with a coronavirus outbreak last month and evacuated its patients with help from the Florida National Guard.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

