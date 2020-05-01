Coronavirus outbreak: Nurse at Seminole long-term care facility dies of COVID-19

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A nurse who worked at a Seminole long-term care facility hit by a coronavirus outbreak has died, a facility spokesperson confirms.

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, Freedom Square Executive Director Michael Mason said a nurse who worked at the facility’s Seminole Pavilion died as a result of COVID-19.

“On behalf of our community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones affected by this loss,” Mason said.

The nurse, who was not identified, was a Freedom Square team member since July 27, 2009. She last worked Friday, April 10, 2020.

#BREAKING We've just confirmed 17 deaths at a Pinellas County nursing home – including a nurse.



Freedom Square tells us the nurse had been with facility since 7/27/2009. The last day she worked was 4/10/2020.#covid19 #death #nursinghome



PRIOR STORY: https://t.co/ljGoTvSSdx — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ. (@MahsaWho) May 1, 2020

According to the executive director, the nurse is among 17 deaths at the facility.

Freedom Square was hit with a coronavirus outbreak last month and evacuated its patients with help from the Florida National Guard.

