Coronavirus outbreak: 1 resident dead, more being transferred from Palm Harbor nursing home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A nursing home in Palm Harbor confirms one resident has died and several more are being transferred to a nearby hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Doug Fresh, the CEO of St. Mark Village, confirmed Friday that one nursing home resident died. Fresh said the resident tested negative when he left the facility and at the hospital but tested positive at death.

Nine St. Mark Village residents are being transferred to a local hospital Friday afternoon. Fresh said seven people were transferred to AdventHealth Thursday night. The Department of Health was at the facility to provide guidance during those transfers.

Ambulances were previously at the facility on Monday transferring seven patients.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 24 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including the resident who died. A total of eight employees have tested positive.

The first case of coronavirus at the nursing home was discovered on April 10.

