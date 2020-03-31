Coronavirus: More than 5,000 USF classes go online

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Florida universities are making the switch to e-learning as the number of coronavirus cases worsen.

That includes the University of South Florida. More than 5,000 class have transitioned to online classes amid the pandemic. There is currently one USF student that tested positive for COVID-19, so out of an abundance of caution, the entire spring semester will be carried out online.

The transition is an adjustment for teachers and students, especially for Dr. Rick Weinburg. For the past 43 years, Weinburg has been teaching at USF. In those four decades, he has never had to teach virtually.

“It’s a pretty steep learning curve,” Weinburg said.

Weinburg is currently teaching two classes, behavioral health in the family and couple’s counseling.

“Use the raise your hand little button on the bottom of the screen and I’ll call on you,” Weinberg instructed his students as he was preparing to begin his lecture.

The program Weinberg is using to get through the rest of the semester is called “Collaborate.” It allows him to see his students live, host lectures with PowerPoint slides, conduct quizzes and tests and more.

“It even detects cheating, so this program is great,” Weinburg said with a big smile on his face.

To his surprise, the program is pretty similar to an actual in-person class.

“I thought initially this would b a drag, but it emulates the face to face interaction as close as you can,” he said.

His students say the transition hasn’t been that hard either.

“It really has been seamless, it’s been easier than I expected,” Megan Gillespie said.

“I’m a huge fan and it’s enabling us to stay at home and be safe while still completing our schooling,” Sadie Lipman added.

Dr. Weinberg says the lessons students are learning in both of his classes correlate with what’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. He says many of his students are using the crisis as the basis of their final term paper.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County prepares 60K devices for virtual learning to begin Thursday"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss