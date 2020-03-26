Coronavirus: Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity in PSA

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman have joined forces in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Tampa Bay.

The mayors posted a video on YouTube urging citizens to practice social distancing and use common-sense practices such as hand washing to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“Mayor Kriseman and I are on the same page when it comes to protecting our cities, our communities, and our region,” Castor said. “This virus knows no boundaries, and it can only be stopped if we all work together. That means working proactively–on both sides of the bridge–to flatten the curve.”

Castor said Tuesday that she was ready to issue a stay-at-home order for the city this week, but Hillsborough County officials pushed back by issuing an order of their own, saying no portion of the county should be ordered to shelter in place until they say so.

The county is now working to finalize the details of a “safer at home” order and curfew. The orders will be scheduled to go in effect Friday at 10 p.m.

In Pinellas County, a “safer at home” order begins Thursday at noon.

“This public health emergency is a test of our strength and resilience. We are confident our residents will do the right thing and remain safe at home as much as possible in order to get our cities back to normal as soon as possible,” said Kriseman.

For more information and updates about coronavirus, visit the City of Tampa’s website at tampagov.net/COVID-19 and text TAMPAREADY or TAMPALISTA to 888-777. For information related to the City of St. Petersburg, please visit stpete.org/emergency.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"

'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines"

Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

What businesses are essential

Thumbnail for the video titled "What businesses are essential"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss