Coronavirus: Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity in PSA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman have joined forces in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Tampa Bay.

The mayors posted a video on YouTube urging citizens to practice social distancing and use common-sense practices such as hand washing to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“Mayor Kriseman and I are on the same page when it comes to protecting our cities, our communities, and our region,” Castor said. “This virus knows no boundaries, and it can only be stopped if we all work together. That means working proactively–on both sides of the bridge–to flatten the curve.”

Castor said Tuesday that she was ready to issue a stay-at-home order for the city this week, but Hillsborough County officials pushed back by issuing an order of their own, saying no portion of the county should be ordered to shelter in place until they say so.

The county is now working to finalize the details of a “safer at home” order and curfew. The orders will be scheduled to go in effect Friday at 10 p.m.

In Pinellas County, a “safer at home” order begins Thursday at noon.

“This public health emergency is a test of our strength and resilience. We are confident our residents will do the right thing and remain safe at home as much as possible in order to get our cities back to normal as soon as possible,” said Kriseman.

For more information and updates about coronavirus, visit the City of Tampa’s website at tampagov.net/COVID-19 and text TAMPAREADY or TAMPALISTA to 888-777. For information related to the City of St. Petersburg, please visit stpete.org/emergency.

